Wright Memorial Hospital to feature live nativity scene

The Wright Memorial Hospital Spiritual Wellness Team will be hosting an event featuring a live nativity scene on Tuesday, December 12 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The event will begin on the hospital’s walking trail and will end inside the hospital’s Education Center.

The live display will feature five simple scenes that illustrate the story of Christmas. Each scene will have live role paying with two scenes featuring live animals. The five scenes will be spaced out along the walking trail, so some walking will be necessary. Christmas carolers will be also be spaced along the trail. The entire walk around the trail should take between 15-20 minutes to complete.

“The Spiritual Wellness Team here at Wright Memorial really wanted to do something that demonstrates our organization’s faith-based heritage. This live Nativity is a fun and purposeful way to illustrate that,” said Corey Wallace, Manager of Hospitality Services. “Part of Saint Luke’s mission is to enhance the spiritual health of the communities we serve. We hope that our community and employees will come out and have a great time experiencing the story of the first Christmas.”

As attendees finish the live nativity route around the walking trail, they will be welcome to warm up, visit, and enjoy refreshments in the hospital’s Education Room.

Parking for the event will be in the east parking lot and, if needed, the south parking lot. Signage will be posted, and parking attendants will help guide the traffic. Wright Memorial Hospital is located at 191 Iowa Blvd, in Trenton. For questions, or for information on how to help with the event, please call Corey Wallace at 660-358-5963.

Like this: Like Loading...