Wright Memorial Hospital honors employees

Wright Memorial Hospital honored employees at a celebration January 28.

CEO Gary Jordan presented registered nurse Tammy Kinnison the award for the 2016 Employee of the Year.

Kinnison received the honor for providing exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support other employees, and assisting patients and their families.

Her recognition includes her name being engraved on a permanent plaque in the hospital, receiving a parking space of her choice for one year, and being honored at the Saint Luke’s Health System Annual Awards Banquet.

Others nominated for the Employee of the Year award were Jenny Lewis, Dakotah Mathews, and Misty Houghton.

Employees completing 5, 10, 15, and 20 years of service were also honored.

Those with five years of service are Tom Collins, Katie Kasey, Elizabeth Lawinger, Jenny Lewis, Jacoby Ortega, and Theresa Vandever.

Those honored for 10 years of service are Jena Eads, Yvette Rorebeck, and Dana Urton.

Those completing 15 years of service are Connie Ellis, Deanna Powell, and Mandy Willey.

Those with 20 years of service are Val Kirby and Brinda Marsh.

