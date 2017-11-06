Workshop in Princeton to assist those needing help signing up for healthcare exchange

The University of Missouri Extension has announced a workshop later this month at Princeton regarding signups through the federal healthcare exchange.

The free workshop is Friday, November 17th, from 1 to 2 o’clock at the Mercer County Health Department, located at 305 West Main Street in Princeton.

Missouri’s health insurance marketplace is still open to consumers who want to shop for a plan, and most consumers qualify for financial help to lower their costs. Health insurance plans are available in all counties in Missouri.

Tracy Marlo Daugherty, a Community Development Specialist with University of Missouri Extension says there are only six weeks for Missourians to sign up for a 2018 plan – from November 1 to December 15th. Coverage begins January 1, 2018.

Through the Health Insurance Education Initiative, university extension faculty offer free workshops for consumers. Workshops are described as presenting facts in a politically neutral environment – helping persons understand and comply with current law, learn how to explore all available options, gain skills to make the best decision for themselves and their families, and identify nearby sources of enrollment assistance.

To register for Princeton’s workshop, persons may contact University of Missouri Extension at 660-895-5123 (in Linn County) by November 16th.

