Work on streets continues in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Street Department and M and M Utilities will continue work on Chillicothe streets next week.

Tandem Paving will mill road surfaces on Tomahawk Drive and 11th Street between Elm and Trenton Streets Tuesday. The company will lay new asphalt on the roads Wednesday.

M and M Utilities will start on new curbing on 11th Street between Broadway and 10th Streets and a new drainage pipe on 10th Street next week as well.

Street Superintendent Barry Arthur reports there may be temporary closures on the roads during the work.

He asks drivers to be alert and kind to construction crews.

Call the Arthur at 816-724-4291 for more information.

