Work on Route CC in Harrison and Grundy Counties delayed

Planned surface improvements to Route CC in Harrison and Grundy counties have been delayed due to the weather.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and contractors from Herzog Contracting Corporation planned to begin overlay on the road Monday but now plan to begin work on or around May 30th.

They plan to start at the south end of Route 146 in Grundy County and move north to U. S. Route 136.

They will close the road in two-mile segments starting at 7 o’clock in the morning and reopen the segments after they are complete.

Crews will sign and stripe the route after the overlay is complete.

The project will take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Like this: Like Loading...