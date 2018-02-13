Woody’s Automotive Group announces new location

Woody’s Automotive Group, Kline Van and Specialty Rental, Kline Leasing, and VanDOit Camper Vans announced Monday the opening of a new location in Lee’s Summit.

The 50,000 square foot facility has a service and parts department, car wash bays, a showroom, and several acres of secured and locked automotive storage. The facility allows the companies to consolidate from several small locations in Kansas City and Saint Joseph into one.

Kline Van in Saint Joseph will continue to service customers, while the automotive sales side will move to the Lee’s Summit location. The Woody’s boutique location at The Legends Outlet will move to the new location as well.

Brent Kline is the chief executive officer of the automotive family of companies. He says they outgrew each location and experienced several bouts of theft in Saint Joseph, which added motivation to the opening of the Lee’s Summit location. Kline adds that there are no space problems in Chillicothe, and the lot there is secure with multiple cameras.

The new location will carry an inventory of vehicles for sale by Woody’s Automotive and VanDOit Camper Vans as well as a large fleet of vans available for rent and lease every day by Kline Van.

