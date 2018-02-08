Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus scholarship now available

The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus created a college scholarship to provide financial assistance to young women set to graduate from high school.

Each year the Women Legislators select one senior from each of Missouri’s congressional districts to receive the $500 scholarship on the basis of leadership, academics, and community service.

Applications are available at the My Scholarship Central website. On the website, applicants should click the blue “Apply Now” button, set up a password, and complete the General Application.

The Women in Legislators of Missouri Scholarship is listed under the “Recommended Opportunities” for all Missouri female high school seniors.

Applications are due by March 9, 2018, with selected recipients to be honored at a reception at the State Capitol April 30th. The scholarships will be presented to the recipients in the Missouri House Chamber following the reception.

