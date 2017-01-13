Woman’s death in Missouri home investigated as a homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the shooting death of a Springfield woman apparently shot and wounded himself before his arrest.

Police said in a news release that someone called 911 around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that a person had been shot at a home. After a short standoff, the suspect exited the home. Police then found the body of 31-year-old Kristi Spurlock inside.

The release said the suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as serious but not life-threatening.

No charges were immediately filed, but an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call authorities.

