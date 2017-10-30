Woman life-flighted after crash near Marceline

A traffic accident two miles north of Marceline injured two Illinois residents while a third from Illinois was not hurt.

The accident happened about 5:25 pm Sunday on U.S. Highway 36 about a quarter mile east of the Highway 5 junction as a car driven by 43-year-old Lucia Trujillo-Morales

was eastbound, passing another vehicle when she allegedly failed to allow sufficient distance while merging back into the driving lane. After impact, the passing car overturned several times ejecting a passenger 38-year-old Margarita Puntos-Coahuilas.

Both women are from Bolingbrook, Illinois and the report noted the passenger, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and received serious injuries. She was flown by medical helicopter (Air-Evac) to the University Hospital in Columbia. The driver received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

The driver of the other vehicle, 33-year-old Lindsay Schwerer of Macomb, Illinois wasn’t hurt according to the accident report with her car receiving minor damage. The car that overturned was demolished.

The report indicated only the two drivers were using seat belts.

