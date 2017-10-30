Woman hits trailer towing combine head

An accident on U.S. Highway 36 in DeKalb County Sunday injured a resident of Osborn.

23-year-old Jessy McIntosh received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The highway patrol reports the pickup was pulling a trailer loaded with a combine head being followed by a combine. The car driven by Ms. McIntosh passed the combine but struck the towed unit. The patrol reported said the pickup was driven by 40-year-old Thais Fitzgerald of Miami, Florida who wasn’t hurt.

Both drivers were using seat belts in the accident two miles east of Osborn.

The 5 pm Sunday accident demolished the car driven by Jessy McIntosh and did minor damage to the pickup.

