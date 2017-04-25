Woman dies when SUV strikes farm implement on Highway 46

In northwest Missouri’s Nodaway, the highway patrol reports a woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving struck a farm implement.
The accident at 5:40 yesterday morning happened on Highway 46, about a mile south of Parnell. The state patrol said 60-year-old Virginia Burns of Parnell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators report a farm tractor, pulling an implement, was northbound when the implement crossed the center line of the road and was struck by the oncoming vehicle.
The operator of the tractor, 71-year-old Marlin Meyer of Ravenwood, was not hurt.
The sports utility vehicle (Chevrolet Tahoe) was demolished and the report noted she was wearing a seat belt.
Assisting the highway patrol yesterday morning were the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Ravenwood Fire and Rescue, Nodaway County Ambulance, and Missouri Department of Transportation.