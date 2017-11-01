Woman dies in rollover crash east of Carrollton

A Miami, Missouri woman died as the result of a single-vehicle accident east of Carrollton Wednesday morning.

The Patrol reports 31-year-old Cynthia Burton traveled east on U. S. Route 24 when her car ran off the road about three-fourths of a mile west of Missouri 139. The car returned to the road, skidded sideways, traveled off the right side of the road, and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its wheels.

Emergency Medical Services transported Burton to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, where she was pronounced dead.

The Patrol reports she did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The sheriffs’ departments from Carroll and Saline counties assisted at the scene.

