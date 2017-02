LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri woman is dead after being struck by three vehicles on Interstate 70.

KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/2jSzyXQ ) reports that 30-year-old Amanda Greer of Pacific was a pedestrian on the interstate when she ran in front of a vehicle in the far left lane near Lake St. Louis Boulevard in St. Charles County. The impact knocked Greer to the pavement, and she was run over by two additional cars.

It wasn’t clear why Greer was on the roadway.

