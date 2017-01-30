Woman arrested in connection with burned body found earlier

MOSELLE, Mo. (AP) — A 51-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the burned body of a man found earlier this month in a state fishing area.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says the woman was arrested Friday. KMOV reports (http://bit.ly/2jAZlHK ) prosecutors are still trying to determine what charges to file.

Authorities say the body of 50-year-old Vincent White of High Ridge was found Jan. 10 in a burning pile of brush at the Chouteau Claim fishing area.

Authorities say the woman who was arrested lived with White before his death.

