With snow forecast this weekend, use caution if you have to travel

With another wave of winter weather hitting the state late Friday through Sunday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation is urging motorists to use caution and stay informed if forced to travel. KTTN and the PAR Broadcast Group will also be keeping an eye on the weather, keeping people up to date via our weather broadcasts as well as Winter updates on our Facebook page.

Snow accumulations from 1-to-4-inches are expected in the northern half of the state with possible ice and freezing rain hitting portions in the south.

“The best advice we can give is to drive for conditions if you must travel,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT state maintenance engineer. “That means slow down and give yourself plenty of braking room between vehicles.”

Allmeroth also asked travelers to keep up with road conditions before deciding whether or not to head out.

“Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, or call our customer service number, before even leaving your house,” she said. “And keep up with your local forecasts before deciding whether the trip is worth it or not.”

Once on the road, travelers should be aware of unexpected changes in the weather and road conditions. Temperature changes can leave some parts of the road dry while others, like bridges and overpasses, may still be slick with ice.

MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map is located at www.modot.org. There are mobile apps for the map in both the Apple Store and Google Play. You can also call MoDOT’s customer service number at 1-888-Ask-MoDOT (1-888-275-6636).

If you absolutely must travel this weekend, please follow the guidelines below to stay safe:

Slow down. Buckle up. Steer and brake gently. Accelerate slowly at intersections. Allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you. Stay back 100 feet behind snow plows that may be spreading salt. Do not pass snow plows even when on a multi-lane road.



