Winterfest in Unionville to be held Saturday, December 2

The historic square in Unionville will be the site of Winterfest activities this Saturday, December 2.

The Putnam County Museum, located on the southeast corner of the square will open at 9 a.m. for free browsing. Volunteers at the museum periodically change the attractive displays of the extensive assortment of antiques and staff will be on hand to answer questions. At 4 p.m., a special Tree of Memories ceremony will take place in the museum.

Food will be served at the PC Café from 4:30 to 7 p.m. A choice of lasagna or chicken breast and abundant side dishes will be available for purchase at a cost of $9 for adults and $4 for children 10 and under. All proceeds will be used to prop up declining funds of the senior meals program.

A special exhibition of art created by the late Robert Probasco will be featured at the Art Show from 4 to 7 p.m. Robert created many beautiful pen & ink drawings of wildlife and historic buildings. It is not too late to enter the show and ribbons will be awarded in several categories. Mrs. Megan Hines, Putnam County R-I Art Teacher, is heading up the event and will continue to take entries through Friday afternoon. To enter, contact Mrs. Hines at 660-947-3361, extension 369. Art can be entered in several categories, including Textiles and the all-inclusive Wildcard category. Hot beverages and snacks will be served at the show, located in the former Cheer Explosion building on the west side of the square.

Heather Allison will lead a special Story Time from 4:30 to 5 p.m. in the library on the east side of the square. “Miss Heather”, as she is affectionately known to the regular story time attendees, will present a lively and fun reading event for children.

The Lighted Christmas Parade will begin at the park at 5:15. The route will travel south to 136, east to the square, around the square, and back west on 136. The center of the square will be blocked off for the parade. Anyone can enter the parade and line up will be at the north entrance of the park at 4:45. Trophies will be awarded to the best entry in four divisions – Semi/Commercial Truck, Farm Equipment/Truck, Horses, and Other Vehicles.

As soon as the parade is completed, live music and visits with Santa will take place in the courthouse until 7 p.m. Santa will be stationed in the room in the southwest corner of the courthouse and instant pictures will be available for a nominal fee. Music will be provided by the UMC Bell Choir, the Keynotes, PC Band members and Theresa Hammett in the center of the courthouse.

The Living Window contest begins at 6 p.m. in various windows around the square. Ballots to vote for the People’s Choice Award will be available at the PC Café and the Museum. The window presenters are to remain still while being viewed and it is always fun to see the creativity of each window scene.

The evening caps off with a community Christmas Carol Sing at the United Methodist Church on West Main at 7:30. The event, sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance, lasts about an hour. There will be some special music as well as congregational singing of favorite Christmas music.

Winterfest is an annual event sponsored by the PC Historical Society, the Unionville Lions Club, and the Unionville Rotary Club.

