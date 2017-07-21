Winston man arrested in Harrison County

Local News July 21, 2017 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol

The highway patrol in Harrison County reports the Thursday night arrest on alleged drug charges of a motorist from Winston.

According to an arrest report, 41-year-old Michael McFarland of Winston is accused of felony possession of methamphetamine; felony possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s also been accused of speeding and not wearing a seat belt.

The report indicates McFarland was taken last night to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in Bethany.

Post Views: 1

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News