Winston man arrested in Harrison County

The highway patrol in Harrison County reports the Thursday night arrest on alleged drug charges of a motorist from Winston.

According to an arrest report, 41-year-old Michael McFarland of Winston is accused of felony possession of methamphetamine; felony possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s also been accused of speeding and not wearing a seat belt.

The report indicates McFarland was taken last night to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in Bethany.

