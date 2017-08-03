Winners in Super Teen Competition at North Central Missouri Fair announced

The Super Teen Competition was held last night at the grandstand area during the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

The event involved farm related chores and events and Each team was required to have two males and two females.

First place went to the team whose members are Lexie Tolson, Traci Hultman, Joel Hultman, and Cory Leeper.

Second place team members are Maci Moore, Haley Kidd, Camdyn Leeper, and Noah Lewis.

Placing third was the team consisting of Allena Allen, Mackenzie McAtee, Gavin Roeder, and Hunter Beverlin.

The fourth place team included Ainsley Tolson, Mykah Hurley, Sidney Lynch and Lexi Whitaker.

