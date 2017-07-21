Winners announced in rabbit, chicken, dog and swine shows at the Mercer County Fair

It was a busy day at the Mercer County Fair as judging took place in a variety of shows. Here are the winners from the day’s events.
Rabbits:
1st place- Ava Power with Cotton Tail, Princeton
2nd place-Alexis Schurke with Snow White, Princeton
3rd place- Coley Power with Snowball, Princeton
Chickens:
1st place- Katlyn Cowin with China 1, Princeton
Dogs (small)
1st place-Avah Nigh with Knox, Polo
2nd place-Evan Boxley with Millie, Princeton
3rd Place- Trent Eakes with Tank, Princeton
Dogs (large)
1st place- Aniston Power with Lucky, Princeton
2nd place-Kolton Schurke with Case, Princeton
3rd place- Emily Oswalt with Dottie, Princeton
Dogs in costume:
1st place- Mikaylee Henke with Minnie Pearl, Princeton
2nd place- Avah Nigh with Knox, Polo
3rd place- Evan Boxley with Millie, Princeton
Overall:
Grand Champion- Mikaylee Henke with Minnie Pearl, Princeton
Reserve Champion- Aniston Power with Lucky, Princeton
Swine Show Winners:
Grand Champion Boar- Drew Welch, Sheridan, MO
Reserve Champion Boar- Calvin Grady, Gallatin
Grand Champion Gilt- Tate Welch, Sheridan, MO
Reserve Champion Gilt-Calvin Grady, Gallatin
Grand Champion Market Hog- Brylee Williams, Princeton
Reserve Champion Market Hog- Calvin Grady, Gallatin
Senior Showmanship- Brylee Williams, Princeton
Easter Memorial Showmanship- Brylee Williams, Princeton
Junior Showmanship- Drew Welch, Sheridan, MO