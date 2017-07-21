Winners announced in rabbit, chicken, dog and swine shows at the Mercer County Fair

Local News July 21, 2017July 21, 2017 KTTN News
Livestock Show Winners

It was a busy day at the Mercer County Fair as judging took place in a variety of shows.  Here are the winners from the day’s events.


Rabbits:
1st place- Ava Power with Cotton Tail, Princeton
2nd place-Alexis Schurke with Snow White, Princeton
3rd place- Coley Power with Snowball, Princeton

 

Chickens:
1st place- Katlyn Cowin with China 1, Princeton

 

Dogs (small)
1st place-Avah Nigh with Knox, Polo
2nd place-Evan Boxley with Millie, Princeton
3rd Place- Trent Eakes with Tank, Princeton

 

Dogs (large)
1st place- Aniston Power with Lucky, Princeton
2nd place-Kolton Schurke with Case, Princeton
3rd place- Emily Oswalt with Dottie, Princeton
Dogs in costume:
1st place- Mikaylee Henke with Minnie Pearl, Princeton
2nd place- Avah Nigh with Knox, Polo
3rd place- Evan Boxley with Millie, Princeton

 

Overall:
Grand Champion- Mikaylee Henke with Minnie Pearl, Princeton
Reserve Champion- Aniston Power with Lucky, Princeton

 

Swine Show Winners:
Grand Champion Boar- Drew Welch, Sheridan, MO
Reserve Champion Boar- Calvin Grady, Gallatin
Grand Champion Gilt- Tate Welch, Sheridan, MO
Reserve Champion Gilt-Calvin Grady, Gallatin
Grand Champion Market Hog- Brylee Williams, Princeton
Reserve Champion Market Hog- Calvin Grady, Gallatin

 

Senior Showmanship- Brylee Williams, Princeton
Easter Memorial Showmanship- Brylee Williams, Princeton
Junior Showmanship- Drew Welch, Sheridan, MO
Post Views: 2

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , ,

About KTTN News