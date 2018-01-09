Winners announced in American Family Insurance Holiday Hoops competition

Winners have been announced in the American Family Insurance sponsored basketball shooting contest held during high school holiday hoops at Ketcham Community Center in Trenton.

“Shoot Sixty Seconds for Your School” was the title of the contest involving one person representing each participating school.

In a two-way tie, Canaan Fairley representing Newtown-Harris High School and Logan Weber shooting for Lawson High School both scored 27 baskets in 60 seconds from the free throw line. Both schools will receive $500 for their athletic departments from American Family Insurance.

The runner-up prize of $250 goes to North Harrison High School with Aaron Long as the successful free-throw shooter with 24 baskets made.

Two other schools will each win $100 with individuals making a half-court shot – Brashear High School and Norborne High School. Those schools were represented by Chris Prewitt and Sam Kruse respectively.

