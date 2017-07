Winners have been announced in the Super Farmer Competition at the Mercer County Fair in Princeton.

Tyler Johnson and Maci Hullinger placed first in the category for those 13 and older with Andrew Smith and Vivian Allen placing second.

The top finishers in the Mini Super Farmer competitions were Remi Lewis and Travyn Shields in the ages 6 to 9 category with Avah Nigh and Ava Power taking top honors in the age 10 to 12 division.

