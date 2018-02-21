Winner of Grundy County Spelling Bee announced

A Trenton Middle School student won the Grundy County Spelling Bee held at the Trenton Middle School Wednesday afternoon.

Grundy R-5 Elementary School Principal Doctor Anne Billington reports seventh grader Kaylea Boyle was named the champion.

Sixth-grader Mason Meservey from Pleasant View R-6 was runner-up, sixth grader Ava Frazier from Trenton is the alternate. Billington says the winning word was spherical.

The winners will advance to the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee in Saint Joseph March 3rd.

Billington explains the county bee was moved to Wednesday during school hours due to it being postponed twice due to inclement weather. She says 24 spellers participated in the bee.

