The winner of the Green Hills Wellness Challenge’s Maintenance Prize has been announced.

Grundy County Health Department Health Educator Abby Oberman says Nina Moulin won the $300 prize for maintaining a 13.77% weight-loss from the start of last year’s Wellness Challenge.

The maintenance prize is awarded to the individual who maintains the highest amount of weight loss from the start of the previous year’s challenge.

