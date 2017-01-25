White House says it will ‘look into’ reports of Trump-ordered media blackout

(UPI) — President Donald Trump‘s administration has placed certain restrictions on several federal offices to keep some employees from communicating with the public through unofficial channels, news reports said Tuesday.

Sources at the agencies, which include the Environmental Protection Agency and departments of Commerce, Interior and Agriculture, told news media that various directives were handed down in recent days that effectively blacklist public communications through social media and certain other channels.

Earlier Tuesday, sources at the EPA mentioned a similar restriction at the environmental regulatory agency, which also placed a temporary freeze on all pending grants and contracts that were initiated by Barack Obama‘s administration.

The interior and agriculture departments did not comment on the reports, and the EPA did not explicitly deny them. The Department of Health and Human Services flatly rejected claims of a media gag.

“Contrary to erroneous media reports, HHS and its agencies continue to communicate fully about its work through all of its regular communication channels with the public,” the health agency said, according to a report in USA Today Tuesday. “There is no directive to do otherwise.”

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer responded Tuesday by saying he would look into the reports.

“I don’t think it’s any surprise that when there’s an administration turnover that we’re going to review the policies,” he said at Tuesday’s White House briefing. “I don’t have information [on any new communication policy] at this time.”

If true, the media restrictions appear to vary depending on the agency. The USDA’s research arm, for example, was instructed to stop issuing news releases, photos and “public-facing” documents — while the EPA was told to cease social media posts and blog updates, The Hill reported. The USDA later denied the restrictions and said new guidelines would be put in place soon.

Some experts have said that a president seeking so much control over government communications is unprecedented, and others fear it may be an effort by Trump’s administration to stem climate change information at the federal level.

“These actions don’t just threaten scientists — they threaten everyone in the country who breathes air, drinks water and eats food,” Andrew Rosenberg, an official at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said.

A reason for the media embargoes, if they are true, was not immediately clear. However, Tuesday’s reports follow a series of peculiar activity on official government media channels in recent days.

The Interior Department temporarily shut down a Twitter page it operates last week after an employee posted a side-by-side photo comparison between Inauguration Day crowds for Trump on Friday and Obama in 2009 — a contrast that showed a much larger crowd at the start of Obama’s first term.

