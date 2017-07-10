Wheeling woman accused of DWI after crash near Meadville

The highway patrol reports a resident of Wheeling was injured, then arrested, following a single vehicle accident last evening, one mile north of Meadville.

21-year-old Haley Fitzpatrick of Wheeling was taken to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with minor injuries.

The patrol reports a northbound pickup ran off Highway 139 and the driver over corrected causing the pickup to leave the opposite side of the road where it struck a bridge rail. The truck was demolished in the 6:40 Sunday evening accident.

The highway patrol arrest report notes Haley Fitzpatrick is accused of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road.

Assisting the highway patrol were Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Meadville fire and first responders.

Like this: Like Loading...