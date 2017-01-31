What’s New On Netflix: Service adding 82 titles, dropping 49

The first month of 2017 is coming to an end, which means we’re getting another batch of new titles coming to Netflix and another batch being deleted.

Netflix will be adding 82 titles in February and dropping another 49 with the largest number of titles being added February 1.

Some titles we’re saying goodbye to in February include “Black Hawk Down,” “Mission: Impossible III,” “There Will be Blood” and “Clueless.”

Titles to get excited about in February include “Silver Streak,” “Invincible” and the recently released “Finding Dory.”

Here is a list of everything coming to and going from Netflix streaming in February:

Add:

Feb. 1

“Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks”

“Babe”

“Babe: Pig in the City”

“Balto”

“Balto 2: Wolf Quest”

“Balto 3: Wings of Change”

“Contact”

“Corpse Bride”

“Eleven P.M.”

“Finding Dory”

“From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story”

“Gun Runners”

“Hell-Bound Train”

“Highly Strung”

“Hot Biskits ”

Biskits “I Am Sun Mu”

“Invincible”

“Les Beaux Malaises” (Seasons 1-4)

“Magic Mike”

“Masha’s Spooky Stories”

“Mother With A Gun”

“Paris Is Burning”

“Project X”

“Silver Streak”

“The Blair Witch Project”

“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe”

“The Five Heartbeats”

“The Furchester Hotel” (Seasons 1-2)

“The Girl From Chicago”

“The Longest Day”

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

“Twilight”

“Woman In Gold”

Feb. 2

“American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson”

“Frequency” (Season 1)

Feb. 3

“Daniel Sosa: Sosafado”

“Imperial Dreams”

“Santa Clarita Diet”

Feb. 4

“Superbad”

Feb. 5

“Elvira, I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It”

“Los Herederos”

Feb. 6

“Girls Lost”

“Me, Myself, and Her”

Feb. 7

“Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special”

Feb. 8

“Tiempos Felices”

“Girl Asleep”

Feb. 10

“Abstract: The Art of Design”

“David Brent: Life on the Road”

Feb. 11

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (Season 2)

“Stronger Than The World”

Feb. 12

“Clouds of Sils Maria”

Feb. 13

“Code: Debugging the Gender Gap”

“Magicians: Life in the Impossible”

Feb. 14

“Girlfriend’s Day”

“Katherine Ryan: In Trouble”

“King Cobra”

“Project Mc2: Part 4”

“White Nights”

Feb. 15

“Aram, Aram”

“Before I Go to Sleep”

“Fire Song”

Feb. 16

“Milk”

“Sundown”

Feb. 17

“Chef’s Table” (Season 3)

“Dragons: Race to the Edge” (Season 2)

“Kill Ratio”

“The Seven Deadly Sins” (Season 2)

Feb. 19

“Girl Meets World” (Season 3)

“Growing Up Wild”

“Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta”

“When Calls the Heart” (Season 3)

Feb. 21

“Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark”

Feb. 23

“Sausage Party”

Feb. 24

“I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore”

“Legend Quest” (Season 1)

“Ultimate Beastmaster”

“Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico”

“VeggieTales in the City” (Season 1)

Feb. 26

“Night Will Fall”

Feb. 27

“Brazilian Western”

Feb. 28

“Be Here Now”

“Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes”

Drop:

Feb. 1

“A.C.O.D.”

“An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky”

“An Inconvenient Truth”

“Ashby”

“Black Hawk Down”

“Bratz: Babyz: The Movie”

“Bratz: Super Babyz”

“Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure”

“Clerks”

“Elizabeth”

“Extract”

“Failure to Launch”

“Frida”

“Girls Just Want to Have Fun”

“Jackass 2.5”

“Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome L.A.L.A. Prep School”

“Last Holiday”

“Mission Impossible III”

“Sahara”

“Save the Last Dance”

“Serving Sara”

“Star Trek: Nemesis”

“The Kite Runner”

“The Machinist”

“The Original Latin Kings of Comedy”

“There Will Be Blood”

“Trainspotting”

“What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”

Feb. 7

“Justin Bieber’s Believe”

Feb. 12

“Grounded for Life” (Season 1-5)

Feb. 13

“Scary Movie 5

“The Nut Job”

Feb. 15

“Brothers in War”

“Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry”

“Closure”

“Exile Nation”

“Jack Frost”

“I Am Not a Hipster”

“Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch”

“Prince of Broadway”

“Stephanie in the Water”

“The Man on Her Hand”

“Unlikely Animal Friends” (Season 2)

Feb. 16

“Santa Claws”

“Somewhere”

Feb. 17

“Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year”

Feb. 19

“Problem Child: Leslie Jones”

Feb. 28

“Clueless”

