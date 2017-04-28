What’s arriving on Netflix in May of 2017

(MEREDITH) — Netflix has released the list of what will be freshly available for your couch-binging pleasure in May.
Some family friendly favorites come to streaming next month, including Forrest Gump and Happy Feet at the first of the month, along with some critically acclaimed films later on, like Chocolat (May 1) and Inglourious Basterds (May 22).
Several Netflix Original Series premiere new seasons in May, highlighted by Sense8 (May 5, season two), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (May 19, season three), Bloodline (May 26, season three), Master of None (May 12, season two) and hit political drama House of Cards (May 30, season five).
Every month there’s more to choose from than you could possibly find time to watch, but here’s a shortlist of a few worth checking out:
- The Last Kingdom: Season 2 (May 5)
- Sherlock: Series 4 (May 15)
- The Place Beyond the Pines (May 16)
- Riverdale: Season 1 (May 18)
- Marvel’s Doctor Strange (May 30)
And here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix this May.
May 1
- American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
- American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)
- Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
- Blood on the Mountain (2016)
- Chaahat (1996)
- Chocolat (2000)
- Decanted (2016)
- Don’t Think Twice (2016)
- Drifter (2017)
- Forrest Gump (1994)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Love (2015)
- Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
- Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)
- Nerdland (2016)
- Raja Hindustani (1996)
- Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
- Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)
May 2
- Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
- Hija De La Laguna (2015)
- Maria Bamford: Old Baby
- Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
May 5
- Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)
- Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie
- Kazoops!: Season 3
- Sense8: Season 2
- Simplemente Manu NNa
- Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1
- The Last Kingdom: Season 2
- The Mars Generation
May 6
- Cold War 2 (2016)
- When the Bough Breaks (2017)
May 7
- LoveTrue (2016)
- Stake Land II (2016)
- The Host (2013)
May 8
- Beyond the Gates (2016)
- Hunter Gatherer (2016)
May 9
- Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery
- Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
- All We Had (2016)
May 10
- El apóstata (2015)
- The Adventure Club (2016)
May 11
- Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
- The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)
May 12
- All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1
- Anne with an E: Season 1
- Get Me Roger Stone
- Master of None: Season 2
- Mindhorn
- Sahara
May 15
- Command and Control (2016)
- Cave (2016)
- Lovesong (2016)
- Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
- The Intent (2016)
May 16
- Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive
- The Break-Up (2006)
- The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
May 18
- Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
- Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)
May 19
- BLAME!
- Laerte-se
- The Keepers: Season 1
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3
May 21
- What’s With Wheat (2017)
May 22
- Inglourious Basterds (2009)
- They Call Us Monsters (2017)
May 23
- Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dig Two Graves (2014)
May 24
- Southpaw (2015)
May 26
- Believe (2016)
- Bloodline: Season 3
- I am Jane Doe (2017)
- Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
- War Machine
May 28
- Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)
May 29
- Forever Pure (2016)
- A New High (2015)
May 30
- F is for Family: Season 2
- House of Cards: Season 5
- Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)
- Masterminds
- Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust