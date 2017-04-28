What’s arriving on Netflix in May of 2017

(MEREDITH) — Netflix has released the list of what will be freshly available for your couch-binging pleasure in May.

Some family friendly favorites come to streaming next month, including Forrest Gump and Happy Feet at the first of the month, along with some critically acclaimed films later on, like Chocolat (May 1) and Inglourious Basterds (May 22).

Several Netflix Original Series premiere new seasons in May, highlighted by Sense8 (May 5, season two), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (May 19, season three), Bloodline (May 26, season three), Master of None (May 12, season two) and hit political drama House of Cards (May 30, season five).

Every month there’s more to choose from than you could possibly find time to watch, but here’s a shortlist of a few worth checking out:

The Last Kingdom: Season 2 (May 5)

Sherlock: Series 4 (May 15)

The Place Beyond the Pines (May 16)

Riverdale: Season 1 (May 18)

Marvel’s Doctor Strange (May 30)

And here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix this May.

May 1

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don’t Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

May 2

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

May 5

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie

Kazoops!: Season 3

Sense8: Season 2

Simplemente Manu NNa

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1

The Last Kingdom: Season 2

The Mars Generation

May 6

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

May 7

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

May 8

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

May 9

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

May 10

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)

May 11

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

May 12

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1

Anne with an E: Season 1

Get Me Roger Stone

Master of None: Season 2

Mindhorn

Sahara

May 15

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)

May 16

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

May 18

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

May 19

BLAME!

Laerte-se

The Keepers: Season 1

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3

May 21

What’s With Wheat (2017)

May 22

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

May 23

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dig Two Graves (2014)

May 24

Southpaw (2015)

May 26

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3

I am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

War Machine

May 28

Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)

May 29

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

May 30

F is for Family: Season 2

House of Cards: Season 5

Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust

