The Wesley United Methodist Church will hold its annual soup and bake sale on November 8th.

The bake sale will start at 7:30 in the morning with soup served from 11 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock that afternoon and from 5 to 7 o’clock that evening.

It costs $7 for adults and $4 for children ages six to 12 with children ages five and younger free.

Gift certificates and carry out will be available by calling 660-359-6762.

