Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event to be held in Trenton

Vietnam veterans are to be presented a memorial pin and an appreciation letter from the Kansas City Veterans Center Friday afternoon in Trenton.

The Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event is Friday from 3 until 4:30 at the First Baptist Church on Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton.

The activities are planned in the church basement and families are welcome to attend.

The activity is coordinated by Community Outreach Specialist Michael Folke of the Kansas City Veterans Center.

He’s being assisted by Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt of Trenton.

