Welcome home ceremony for National Guard 548th Transportation Company pushed back to 4:30

The planned time for the welcome home ceremony for the National Guard’s 548th Transportation Company based out of Trenton has been pushed back thirty minutes.

A spokesperson for the unit reports the ceremony is now expected to start at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton Saturday afternoon at 4:30. He says members of the Freedom Riders and the Patriot Guard will meet the 154 citizen soldiers at the Kansas City International Airport and escort them to Trenton prior to the ceremony.

Captain Tyler Perkins and First Sergeant Shannon Andrews lead the 548th Transportation Company.

