Welcome home ceremony for 548th Transportation Company set for Ketcham Center

The National Guard’s 548th Transportation Company based out of Trenton has announced a location for its welcome home ceremony Saturday.

A spokesperson for the transportation company says the ceremony will be held at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton on Saturday, January 27th. He notes it is planned to start at 4 o’clock in the afternoon, but the time may be changed depending on the time of the soldiers’ flight.

The 548th Transportation Company served in Kuwait and have recently been completing requirements in Texas.

