Week long trial at Grundy County Courthouse concludes

A week long jury trial held at the Grundy County Courthouse came to a quick conclusion this morning with the announcement that a settlement had been reached in a lawsuit initially filed in another county three years ago.

The plaintiff was Burdg Dunham and Associates Construction Company of Hamilton and the defendant was listed as BTC Bank of Bethany.

The trial began Monday morning with the selection of 14 Grundy County citizens for the jury. That number includes two people as alternate jurors in case someone else could not continue. Testimony took place each day with both parties resting their cases on Thursday afternoon. This morning, jurors returned to the courthouse for what they thought would be deliberations.

Circuit Clerk Becky Stanturf said it was announced in open court that a confidential settlement had been reached in the case. Presiding Judge Jack Peace thanked the jurors for their time and they were dismissed.

Stanturf reports the expenses and court cost associated with the jury trial are to be split between the two parties.

Burdg Dunham initially filed the lawsuit in Caldwell county in June 2014 and the suit was later moved on a change of venue to Harrison County, then moved on another change of venue to the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Like this: Like Loading...