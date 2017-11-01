Weatherization service for homes available through Community Action Partnership

The North Central Missouri Community Action Partnership offers Weatherization.

Community Action Partnership Executive Director Aaron Franklin says the Community Action Partnership is looking for homeowners, renters, and landlords interested in participating in the Weatherization program.

He explains that Weatherization provides cost-effective, energy-efficient home improvements to Missouri’s low-income households, especially the elderly, children, those with physical disadvantages, and others hit hardest by high utility costs.

The program aims to lower utility bills and improve comfort while ensuring health and safety. Franklin adds that rental homes also qualify for Weatherization, but some conditions apply.

Households interested in applying to receive Weatherization services can fill out an application by clicking HERE, or call the agency at 855-290-8544 extension 1064 to request an application by mail or fax.

Like this: Like Loading...