Trenton Municipal Utilities has issued a boil advisory for parts of Trenton to begin today.

Water is expected to be off for three hours starting at 7:30 this morning due to the replacement of a water valve.

The advisory is for 15th Street from Merril to Lulu Street, Main Street from 15th to 18th Street, 17th Street from Main to Mabel Street, and from Mabel Street from 17th to 18th.

Like this: Like Loading...