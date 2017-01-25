Water plant contract at Gallatin requires amendment

Gallatin’s city administrator reported to the Board of Aldermen the water plant contract was signed more than 90 days after the bid opening.

As a result, Tony Stonecypher said an updated prevailing wage schedule should have been included but wasn’t. An amendment to the construction contract is required.

Stonecypher said he’s been meeting with an area marketing group in Jamesport to help promote the city of Gallatin. He’ll also represent Gallatin and Daviess County at Great Northwest Day next week in Jefferson City.

Aldermen approved a resolution to revise the standard operations procedure manual used by the Gallatin Police Department.

A proposal was approved for Eichler’s Tax Service to do a bookkeeping review at the city hall at a cost of $20.00 per hour for three to four hours per month. The board renewed a $65,000sales tax certificate of deposit at Farmer’s Bank of Northern Missouri in Gallatin for a five year period to get a higher rate of interest.

David Roll with the emergency management team requested use of the GIDA board room as an emergency operations center in the event of a countywide emergency.

The team is seeking donations to pay for upgrades to the phone system and purchase of a generator to be used at the emergency centers’ location. Aldermen have requested the team provide a formal contract for their review at the next meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...