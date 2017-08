Trenton Municipal Utilities has set a boil advisory due to a water main being fixed on Friday and there will be a water outage from 8 to 11 o’clock.

The advisory will affect Eighth Court from Laclede to Haliburton, Eighth Street from Grundy to Jackson, Jackson from Seventh to Eighth, Seventh Street from Jackson to 10th Street, and Main Street from Seventh to Ninth.

It will go into effect Friday morning at 8 o’clock and expire Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock.

