A water main break was reported this morning in Daviess County near the intersections of Routes P and K.

The water district office number two in Gallatin reports all customers south of Route P, and east of Route K experienced an interruption of water service.

There also will be a precautionary boil water advisory through Thursday, August 10 for affected rural water customers of the Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number Two.

