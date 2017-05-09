Waste collection event to be held in Jamesport on May 20

Jamesport, Daviess County, and the North Missouri Solid Waste Management District Region B will sponsor a solid waste event.

The collection will be at the Jamesport Park the morning of May 20 from 9 o’clock to noon.

The event will be an opportunity for residents of Daviess County to dispose of special waste items banned from landfills.

Items to be collected include tires, appliances, electronics, paint, oil, transmission and brake fluid, aerosols, herbicides, pesticides, batteries, and ink cartridges.

A fee for standard passenger tires will be $2 each, oversized tires of 36 inches or more will be $6 each, and tractor tires will be $20 each.

A fee of $5 will be charged for appliances as well as for computer systems, copy machines, printers, and fax machines.

Televisions under 27 inches will be collected for $10, and televisions over 27 inches and console televisions will be collected for $20.

Household hazardous waste must be in the original container and not be leaking.

No business, commercial, toxic, medical, or mixed waste nor joint compounds or empty paint cans will be accepted.

Questions or comments should be directed to District Planner Ann Hamilton at 660-359-5636 extension 20.

Grant funds from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources fund the collection.

