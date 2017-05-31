Waste collection event to be held for Sullivan and Putnam County residents

The Sullivan and Putnam Counties in conjunction with the North Missouri Solid Waste Management District Region B is sponsoring a solid waste collection event.

The event is funded with grants funds from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

This an opportunity for all residents of Sullivan and Putnam Counties to dispose of special waste items banned from landfills. No business or commercial drop offs, residential only.

The collection event will be held at 912 East 3rd Street, Milan, Missouri, which is located behind MFA and Pet Poultry Products, between 9:00 AM and 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 3, 2017. Questions or comments should be directed to Ann Hamilton, District Planner at 660-359-5636 ext 20.

Questions or comments should be directed to Ann Hamilton, District Planner at 660-359-5636 ext 20.

Tires must have no rims, and be clean and free of debris. Fees for tires are Standard Passenger tires (or smaller) $ 2.00 each

Oversized tires (36” +) $ 6.00 each

Tractor Tires $20.00 each

Appliances that will be collected include washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ranges, ovens, microwaves, freezers, refrigerators, air conditioners and hot water heaters. A fee of $5.00 each will be charged. Refrigerants will be removed by certified technicians prior to disposal. The District will collect scrap metal free of charge.

Electronics – Computer systems including mouse, keyboard, etc.; copy machines; printers; fax machines will be collected for a fee of $5.00. Televisions under 27 inches will be collected for a $10.00 fee and television over 27 inches and console television will be collected for a fee of $20.00. Miscellaneous electronics including stereos, phones, etc. will be collected free of charge. All electronic waste will be demanufactured and recycled. All hard drives will be destroyed.

Household Hazardous Waste must be in the original container and not be leaking. Free will donations will be accepted. Paint, oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, aerosols, herbicides, pesticides, and misc. (Household chemicals only) will be collected. Residential ONLY! NO waste from commercial generators, No Businesses, NO toxic or medical waste, NO joint compounds or empty paint cans. DO NOT bring mixed waste!

Household batteries, rechargeable batteries, Cell Phones, Intact Car Batteries and Ink Cartridges (no broken or cracked cases) will be accepted at no charge.

Like this: Like Loading...