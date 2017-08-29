Washer tournament to be held next month in Chillicothe

Main Street Chillicothe will host the Third Annual Washer Tournament next month.

The tournament will be held at the Silver Moon Plaza in Chillicothe the evening of September 9th at 5 o’clock.

The entry fee for each team is a $20 donation and cash prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place. The first team to receive 21 points or the most points after 20 minutes will win.

Hy-Vee will provide grilled food, and Jersey’s Sports Grill will provide a cash bar and all proceeds will go towards the revitalization of downtown Chillicothe.

Teams may pre-register by stopping by the Main Street Chillicothe office at 514 Washington Street in Chillicothe or by visiting the Downtown Chillicothe website. Registration forms may be turned into the office or emailed to [email protected]

Teams may also register at the time of the event.

You may call 660-646-4071 for more information.

