Voters to fill vacancy in Missouri House of Representatives

Voters in three area counties are electing a state representative to fill a vacancy in the Missouri House of Representatives.

The 39th house district includes the counties of Carroll, Chariton, and Ray with voting continuing until the polls close at 7 o’clock tonight.

Candidates are Republican Peggy McGaugh and Democrat Ethan Perkinson.

The winner will serve the remaining 11 months of a term that former Representative Joe Don McGaugh vacated when he was appointed an Associate Circuit Court judge in Carroll County.

Special elections are being held today in three other house districts elsewhere in the state to fill vacancies.

