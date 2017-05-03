VITA program assists residents in filing more than 300 tax returns

The University of Missouri Extension finished the Volunteer in Tax Assistance program for this year.

Grundy County Extension Program Director and Family Financial Education Specialist Meredith Berry reports it was a busy year for the program and her personally.

She explains one of the reasons was because the VITA program at North Central Missouri College did not work this year, so more people came to the Grundy County Extension Office.

Berry says she and her team filed more than 300 federal and state level tax returns and about 50 more on the state alone for property tax credits.

She adds that she discussed savings and how to save on taxes with many people.

Berry says that personally she worked tax sites in 14 different counties and served people in 20 Missouri counties as well as Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Illinois, and Indiana.

Like this: Like Loading...