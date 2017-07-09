Visitation set for Linda Sanderson of Trenton

A visitation has been announced for the woman who died after being hit by a pickup truck Wednesday night in downtown Trenton.

Forty-eight-year-old Linda Kay Sanderson of Trenton died at Wright Memorial Hospital after the accident.

Visitation is at the Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany Tuesday night from 6 to 8 o’clock with inurnment at a later date.

Survivors for Linda Sanderson in the area include her mother Carol Armstrong, brother Jason Short of Polo, and daughter Stephanie Rumley of Leon, Iowa.



Contributions may be made to the Linda Sanderson Memorial Fund in care of the Roberson Funeral Home.

