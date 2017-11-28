Visitation set for 17-year-old Maysell Crossland

Maysell Crossland

Arrangements have been set for a Marceline teenager who died Friday from injuries sustained in a traffic accident in Linn County.

17-year-old Maysell E. Crossland was a senior at Marceline high school and is survived by her parents, Richard and Florence Crossland and brother Mason, of the home in Marceline.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 o’clock tomorrow evening Wednesday, November 29 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline.

There will be no funeral services.

Crossland lost her life in a crash on Friday.

