Video Report: Woman recorded visit to doctor accused of sexual assault

A woman who recorded a visit to the office of a doctor who was later accused of sexually assaulting several patients spoke to News 4 Tuesday.

Melissa Garanzini said she first visited the office of Dr. Howard Setzer in 2016 because she was having back problems. She said she left his office with a strange feeling.

“He was really nice, but it just felt weird. Kind of like how he would talk to me and he would ask me questions such as ‘What are you up to and what are you doing tonight?’ Garanzini said.

Garanzini added she thought she was reading too much into what Setzer was saying, but when she made another visit to his office a month later, she decided to record the appointment on her cell phone.

“I got it on video, I set the camera down on my chair,” said Garanzini.

Garanzini described the second appointment as weirder than her first visit, saying he seemed to caress her hips. She felt something wasn’t right.

“I’m there for my back, and even things like touching my breasts and things like that, I didn’t know if that was okay or not, but then again he’s a doctor and you trust the doctor, and whatever the doctor says you do it and don’t hesitate.”

At one point, Setzer is seen on video rubbing his crotch.

Garazini was 19 at the time. She said she wanted to report what was going on, but wasn’t sure how to go about it. She later showed the video to some male friends.

“Right off the bat, they were like ‘That is so wrong Melissa. You need to do something about this.’ I didn’t what to do,” Garanzini said.

Garanzini then looked online.

“I printed out this uniform complaint form for the state of Missouri and I was told to just fill it and send it in,” Garanzini said.

She never took the next step, but when Setzer was charged with sexual assault, she decided to go public with her story.

“If something like this happened to anyone else, boy or girl, woman or man, I think they need to do something about it right away. That’s the mistake I wish I hadn’t made, I wish I would have done something about it right away,” Garanzini said.

A source told News 4 Garaznini met with a detective and that video is now with the St. Charles County Prosecutor.

