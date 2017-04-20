Video Report: Woman discovers creepy ball of snakes on morning run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One snake is terrifying enough. So, imagine stumbling across a huge ball of snakes mating on your morning jog.

Instead of running the other way, a North Carolina woman decided to stop and take photos of the slithering serpents she encountered on a walking trail in Charlotte.

Speaking to WBTV, Christine Proffitt told the news station this isn’t the first time she’s ran into a snake, or two, on the trail.

“I tend to see at least one to five snakes every morning,” she said. “I get there early, but I got a late start this morning and it got a little warmer and they were all out there sunbathing in a little ball, a big ball.”

Sunbathing? Not so much. David Crowe, owner of Critter Control, told WBTV there’s a pretty good chance those snakes were mating.

“Snakes are coming out of hibernation and they’re beginning to mate so they’re sunning in very obvious places,” said Crowe.

Experts say based on the photos, the snakes appear to be Brown Watersnakes and Northern Watersnakes, which are non-venomous.

