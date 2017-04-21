Video Report: Wanted woman caught after posting Facebook Live from Chuck E. Cheese

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Police nabbed a wanted woman in Florida after she outed herself with a Facebook Live video.

Investigators were searching Facebook on Monday when they found 18-year-old Markesha Wilkerson broadcasting a video of herself at a Chuck E. Cheeses in Lakeland, Florida.

Shortly after, police went to the children’s themed restaurant and arrested her.

“Crazy criminals are appreciated, stupid criminals are really appreciated,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “We highly recommend that if we are looking for you, that you immediately post all of your information that you can on Facebook, Instagram, tweet it out, however, you want — because that helps us!”

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkerson had two warrants out for her arrest for improper display of a firearm and failing to appear in court.

