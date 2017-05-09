Video Report: Phoenix serial shooter arrested after 9 deaths

(UPI) — Phoenix police said they arrested a man suspected in a series of random shootings that killed nine people since August 2015.

Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, in custody since a separate April 19 shooting, was booked again into Maricopa County Jail on 26 charges, including murder, attempted murder, drive-by shooting and aggravated assault related to the serial attacks, police Chief Jeri Williams said Monday.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said 3,300 tips to an anonymous hotline directed police to Saucedo.

A $75,000 reward will be paid, police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Howard said.

Saucedo was arrested in April and held on $750,000 bond in the death of Raul Romero, 61, in August 2015. Romero had been dating Saucedo’s mother at the time of his death.

Police connected Saucedo to the actions of the so-called Serial Street Shooter, whose victims seemed to be chosen at random. Police accuse Saucedo of killing nine people, injuring two and firing at three more without causing injuries in 12 shooting incidents between August 2015 and July 2016.

Howard said a motive had not yet been determined, but police have obtained incriminating statements from Saucedo, who has no criminal record other than a traffic offense. Officials indicated there is no evidence he had an accomplice in the shootings.

“Our officers did not rest. They followed the evidence. They had a clear mission: Bring the killer to justice and get it right. This is a good day in the city of Phoenix,” Stanton said.

