Video Report: One dies in crash of twin-engine plane in Texas

(UPI) — One person died in the crash of a twin-engine plane near Huntsville, Texas, the state Department of Public Safety announced.

The plane was registered to a resident of nearby Conroe, Texas, and crashed about 70 miles north of Houston. The body of one unidentified man was removed from the crash, although DPS divers continued a search for others possibly on board.

While the plane was airborne on Tuesday morning, the pilot of the Cessna 421 radioed authorities that the plane encountered engine and oil problems, KTRK-TV, Houston, reported. It crashed upside down into a pond in a pasture, where it burst into flames, witnesses said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

