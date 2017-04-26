Video Report: No injuries in St. Louis house explosion

KTTN/KGOZ Radio

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Fire Department and Laclede Gas officials responded to an explosion in north St. Louis.

According to fire officials, a vacant building in the 8600 block of Oriole exploded around 8:40 a.m.

Skyzoom4 was over the area shortly after the explosion occurred and saw one building leveled. There was also debris from the home on neighboring roofs.

Fire officials said crews are currently going door-to-door to talk to people and double check that gas is shut off.

No injuries were reported. Other homes on the street were evacuated as a precaution.

